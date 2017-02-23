Col. Steven Zubowicz, 52nd Mission Support Group commander, talks with other attendees at city hall during a Fasching celebration in Wittlich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2017. The celebration included a tradition of female citizens storming the city hall to seize control of the community for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 03:44
|Photo ID:
|3196369
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-RH756-047
|Resolution:
|4603x3073
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|WITTLICH, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber's celebrate Fasching with local community [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
