Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

Seaman Apprentice Matthew Prater (top) and Fireman Kalani Coria (right), from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, Ore., tend fenders as Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, prepares to jump onto Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1, Feb. 25, 2017.



The primary components of the U.S. Aids to Navigation System are buoys and beacons.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

