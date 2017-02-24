Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, Ore., jumps from a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook in Garibaldi, to Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1 as Fireman Kalani Coria tends a fender, Feb. 25, 2017.
The boat crew assisted the ANT due to the buoy’s precarious location on the Tillamook Bay Bar.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.
Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 17:02
Location:
|GARIBALDI, OR, US
This work, Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
