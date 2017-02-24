(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 3 of 8]

    Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

    GARIBALDI, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, Ore., jumps from a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook in Garibaldi, to Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1 as Fireman Kalani Coria tends a fender, Feb. 25, 2017.

    The boat crew assisted the ANT due to the buoy’s precarious location on the Tillamook Bay Bar.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3195163
    VIRIN: 170225-G-G0213-0001
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 79.32 KB
    Location: GARIBALDI, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

