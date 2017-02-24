Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, Ore., jumps from a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, to Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1 as Fireman Kalani Coria tends a fender, Feb. 25, 2017.



Aids to navigation, which include lighthouses, minor lights, daybeacons, range lights, sound signals, and lighted or unlighted buoys, provide boaters with the same type of information drivers get from street signs, stop signals, road barriers, detours and traffic lights.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

