Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, Ore., waits on top of Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1, after he replaced he self contained LED lantern, Feb. 25, 2017.



Buoys are floating aids, moored to the seabed by concrete sinkers with chain or synthetic rope connected to the buoys body, that convey information based on their shape or color, the characteristics of a visible or audible signal, or a combination of the feature.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

Date Taken: 02.25.2017
Location: GARIBALDI, OR, US
Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response