Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Gustafson (right), coxswain of a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, Ore., watches Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, replace the self contained LED lantern secured atop Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1, Feb. 25, 2017.



The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring the network of signs, symbols, buoys, markers, light houses and regulations are up to date and functioning properly.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

Location: GARIBALDI, OR, US