Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

Petty Officer 3rd Class David Blincoe, a machinery technician aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, Ore., watches Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, replace the self contained LED lantern secured atop Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1, Feb. 25, 2017.



Aids to navigation that are missing, damaged, in the wrong spot, displaying improper characteristics or a hazard to navigation can be reported by radio or phone to the nearest Coast Guard unit or Coast Guard district aids to navigation office.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

