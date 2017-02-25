Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

Seaman Eric Ostrander, a qualified minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, Ore., waits on top of Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1, after he replaced he self contained LED lantern, Feb. 25, 2017.



Buoys, as part of the U.S. Aids to Navigation System, are intended for use with nautical charts, which show the nature and shape of the coast, buoys and beacons, depths of water, land features, directional information, marine hazards and other pertinent information.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

