    Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 4 of 8]

    Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response

    GARIBALDI, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Fireman Kalani Coria, from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, Ore., tends a fender as Seaman Eric Ostrander, a minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, waits on Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1 as the 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew comes alongside to pick him up, Feb. 25, 2017.

    The waters of the United States and its territories are marked to assist navigation using a system that uses an arrangement of colors, shapes, numbers and light characteristics to mark navigable channels, waterways and adjacent obstructions.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3195162
    VIRIN: 170225-G-G0213-0002
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 100.77 KB
    Location: GARIBALDI, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

