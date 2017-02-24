Fireman Kalani Coria, from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, Ore., tends a fender as Seaman Eric Ostrander, a minor aids technician from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, waits on Tillamook Bay Entrance Lighted Bell Buoy 1 as the 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew comes alongside to pick him up, Feb. 25, 2017.



The waters of the United States and its territories are marked to assist navigation using a system that uses an arrangement of colors, shapes, numbers and light characteristics to mark navigable channels, waterways and adjacent obstructions.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:02 Photo ID: 3195162 VIRIN: 170225-G-G0213-0002 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 100.77 KB Location: GARIBALDI, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Week in the Life - Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and Station Tillamook Bay buoy discrepancy response [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.