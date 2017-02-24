1st Sgt. Adam Herbst of the Fox Company Pathfinders ties the final knot after furling the company guidon at the deactivation ceremony held at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 20:35
|Photo ID:
|3188255
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-TD846-5657
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tie the Knot [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
