(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Guest Regards [Image 9 of 9]

    Special Guest Regards

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Retired) John Norton Jr. gives a farewell speech to the Fox Company Pathfinders assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, at a deactivation ceremony at Simmons Army Airfield, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24. This tradition echoes the Pathfinder motto, “First in, last out.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:35
    Photo ID: 3188243
    VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5703
    Resolution: 4511x3007
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Guest Regards [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Deactivation Ceremony
    VST
    Farewell
    Tie the Knot
    Casing
    Furl the Guidon
    Center Face
    SALUTE!
    Special Guest Regards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Formation
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Deactivation Ceremony
    Legacy
    Farewell
    Pathfinders
    History
    First In
    History in the Making
    Last Out
    History Farewell

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT