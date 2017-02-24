Guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Retired) John Norton Jr. gives a farewell speech to the Fox Company Pathfinders assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, at a deactivation ceremony at Simmons Army Airfield, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24. This tradition echoes the Pathfinder motto, “First in, last out.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:35 Photo ID: 3188243 VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5703 Resolution: 4511x3007 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Guest Regards [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.