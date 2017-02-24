Special Guest Regards

Guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Retired) John Norton Jr. gives a farewell speech to the Fox Company Pathfinders assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, at a deactivation ceremony at Simmons Army Airfield, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24. This tradition echoes the Pathfinder motto, “First in, last out.”
