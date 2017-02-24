Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:36 Photo ID: 3188259 VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5855 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.67 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, V17 Panel [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.