Capt. Steven Orbon, the commander of the Fox Company Pathfinders, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, salute during the playing of the American National Anthem during the deactivation ceremony at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24.

Date Taken: 02.24.2017
Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
by SGT Steven Galimore