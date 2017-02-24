Capt. Steven Orbon (left) and 1st Sgt. Adam Herbst (right) command team of the Fox Company Pathfinders, furl the company guidon before casing at a deactivation ceremony held at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24. The casing of the colors symbolizes the deactivation of Fox Company and attribute to the legacy of the Pathfinders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:35 Photo ID: 3188249 VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5632 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.44 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Furl the Guidon [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.