    Casing [Image 5 of 9]

    Casing

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Steven Orbon (left) and 1st Sgt. Adam Herbst (right) of the Fox Company Pathfinders furls the company guidon at a deactivation ceremony held at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:35
    Photo ID: 3188252
    VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5647
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casing [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deactivation Ceremony
    VST
    Farewell
    Tie the Knot
    Casing
    Furl the Guidon
    Center Face
    SALUTE!
    Special Guest Regards

    82nd Airborne Division
    Formation
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Deactivation Ceremony
    Legacy
    Farewell
    Pathfinders
    History
    First In
    History in the Making
    Last Out

