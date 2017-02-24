(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farewell [Image 3 of 9]

    Farewell

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Travis McIntosh, the battalion commander of 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, delivers his farewell speech during the Fox Company Pathfinders deactivation ceremony at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:36
    Photo ID: 3188256
    VIRIN: 170224-A-TD846-5680
    Resolution: 4002x2668
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Deactivation Ceremony
    VST
    Farewell
    Tie the Knot
    Casing
    Furl the Guidon
    Center Face
    SALUTE!
    Special Guest Regards

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Formation
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Deactivation Ceremony
    Legacy
    Farewell
    Pathfinders
    History
    First In
    History in the Making
    Last Out

