170215-M-ON157-0097
IWAKUNI, Japan (Feb. 15, 2017) An F-35 flight simulator sits dormant during a media event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The event was put together as an opportunity for local Japanese reporters to get a first-hand look at how the simulators train pilots and enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:19
|Photo ID:
|3172417
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-ON157-0097
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local media gains new insight [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT