170213-N-OY339-036 SIGONELLA, Sicily (Feb. 13, 2016) -- Jonathan O’Brien, a student at Sigonella Middle High School, receives the Navy Europe Youth of the Year award for his outstanding performance as a military youth on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. O’Brien will travel to Ramstein Air Force Base in March to compete against fellow military Youth of the Year winners from the Air Force and Army for the Military Youth of the Year for Europe. NAS Sigonella is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon/Released)

