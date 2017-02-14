170214-N-N0901-005
RAMSUND, Norway (Feb. 14, 2017) Senior Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician Gilberto Delgadillo, left, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, mentors Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class David Hubbard on how to conduct dismounted counter-improvised explosive device operations. EODMU-8 is participating in Exercise Arctic Specialist 2017, a multi-national EOD exercise conducted in the austere environments of northern Norway. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Seth Wartak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:19
|Photo ID:
|3172414
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-N0901-005
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|448.27 KB
|Location:
|RAMSUND, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170214-N-N0901-005 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT