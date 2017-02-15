SAN DIEGO (FEBRUARY 15, 2017) USS ESSEX (LHD 2) Culinary Specialists prepare breakfast in the ship's galley. The galley reopened following an entended period during the ship's Planned Maintenance Availability (PMA). Essex received upgrades to the flight deck and other systems to accomodate the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) and will conclude it's PMA period this Spring and resume operations this Summer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:19 Photo ID: 3172420 VIRIN: 170215-N-HP061-012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 674.78 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170215-N-HP061-012 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.