SAN DIEGO (FEBRUARY 15, 2017) USS ESSEX (LHD 2) Culinary Specialists prepare breakfast in the ship's galley. The galley reopened following an entended period during the ship's Planned Maintenance Availability (PMA). Essex received upgrades to the flight deck and other systems to accomodate the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) and will conclude it's PMA period this Spring and resume operations this Summer.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:19
|Photo ID:
|3172420
|VIRIN:
|170215-N-HP061-012
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|674.78 KB
|Location:
This work, 170215-N-HP061-012 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
