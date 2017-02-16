USS America conducts ammunition on-load.

170215-N-YT019-0289 PACIFIC OCEAN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) Two MH-60 Seahawks assigned to the “Black Jacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC ) 21, prepare to deliver ammunition on to the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). During the four day ammo on-load, America will receive more than 1,200 pallets containing approximately 400 different types of ammunition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017