170215-N-YT019-0129 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) Ordnanceman 1st Class Marcus Van, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), hands a pallet cable to Private 1st Class Faith Swoverland, assigned to Marine Combat Logistics Battalion (CBL) 15, during flight operations of the ammunition on-load. During the four-day ammo on-load, America will receive more than 1,200 pallets containing approximately 400 different types of ammunition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts ammunition on-load. [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.