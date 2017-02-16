170215-N-YT019-0129 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) Ordnanceman 1st Class Marcus Van, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), hands a pallet cable to Private 1st Class Faith Swoverland, assigned to Marine Combat Logistics Battalion (CBL) 15, during flight operations of the ammunition on-load. During the four-day ammo on-load, America will receive more than 1,200 pallets containing approximately 400 different types of ammunition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:18
|Photo ID:
|3172390
|VIRIN:
|170215-N-YT019-0129
|Resolution:
|3964x2638
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America conducts ammunition on-load. [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT