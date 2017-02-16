(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America conducts ammunition on-load. [Image 11 of 104]

    USS America conducts ammunition on-load.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170215-N-YT019-0129 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) Ordnanceman 1st Class Marcus Van, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), hands a pallet cable to Private 1st Class Faith Swoverland, assigned to Marine Combat Logistics Battalion (CBL) 15, during flight operations of the ammunition on-load. During the four-day ammo on-load, America will receive more than 1,200 pallets containing approximately 400 different types of ammunition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:18
    Photo ID: 3172390
    VIRIN: 170215-N-YT019-0129
    Resolution: 3964x2638
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts ammunition on-load. [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

