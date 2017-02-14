170214-N-YL257-108

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The ship is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)

