ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) – Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) chief petty officers and first class petty officers participate in a CPO 365 physical training session in the ship’s well deck. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Lantron/Released)
|02.15.2017
|02.17.2017 00:18
|3172393
|170215-N-BS627-0037
|4361x2297
|1.22 MB
This work, 170215-N-BS627-0037 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
