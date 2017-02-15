170215-N-BS627-0037

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2017) – Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) chief petty officers and first class petty officers participate in a CPO 365 physical training session in the ship’s well deck. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Lantron/Released)

