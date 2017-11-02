Captain Barbara Feeley, Assistant Team Leader with Detachment 1, 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG), briefs her team prior to conducting key leader engagement training at the Urban Training Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. During this training, 2D CAG Marines interacted with role players portraying various individuals in the setting of a Moroccan village, to include a village elder and a representative from a non-governmental organization. The Marines were evaluated and critiqued following the exercise.



Detachment 1 completed this training in preparation for the Detachment’s upcoming support of Exercise African Lion in Morocco in the spring of 2017, during which the Detachment will conduct joint operations with units of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.



2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 06:20 Photo ID: 3166708 VIRIN: 160401-A-AB123-0090 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 151.1 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by CPT Thomas Garnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.