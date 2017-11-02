(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Thomas Garnett 

    Force Headquarters Group

    Marines of Detachment 1 of the 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG) conduct key leader engagement training at the Urban Training Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. During this training, the 2D CAG team interacted with a role player portraying a village elder in a Moroccan village, familiarizing themselves with the process of establishing a rapport with that individual in order to better understand the particular needs and concerns of the village. The Marines were evaluated and critiqued following the training exercise.

    Detachment 1 completed this training in preparation for the Detachment’s upcoming support of Exercise African Lion in Morocco in the spring of 2017, during which the Detachment will conduct joint operations with units of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

    2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.

    2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by CPT Thomas Garnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

