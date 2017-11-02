2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exericse

Captain Taylor Braithewaite, Assistant Team Leader with Detachment 1, 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG), briefs the Detachment prior to conducting training at the Urban Training Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. The training, which utilized role players from other units, focused on the process of completing a clinic assessment and medical capability in a deployed environment. During that medical capability training, the 2D CAG teams worked on the process of enabling attached Navy health care providers to bring their capabilities to bear in assisting local authorities with those authorities’ clinic operations.



2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

