    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 3 of 14]

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Thomas Garnett 

    Force Headquarters Group

    Marines assigned to Detachment 3 of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG) complete night operations training in the vicinity of Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. During this portion of training, the Detachment, commanded by Major Andrew Bauer, familiarized the Marines with their night vision equipment over the course of a patrol.

    2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.

    2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 06:20
    Photo ID: 3166744
    VIRIN: 160401-A-AB123-0101
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 66.7 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by CPT Thomas Garnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

