(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 7 of 14]

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Capt. Thomas Garnett 

    Force Headquarters Group

    Sgt Stephanie Sheehan (center) and LCpl Coby Grimes (right), Marines assigned to the Communications Section of 2D Civil Affairs Group’s Headquarters element, maintain communications with units in the field from the unit’s temporary Command Operations Center (COC) at Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. The Marines managed radio frequencies and communication equipment assigned to each of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG)’s units, spread across several different training areas on Marine Corps Base Quantico during a three-day training exercise conducted from February 10 – 12.

    During that three-day field exercise, 2D CAG’s four detachments completed training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.

    2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 06:20
    Photo ID: 3166725
    VIRIN: 160401-A-AB123-0097
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 98.29 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by CPT Thomas Garnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exericse
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exericse
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise
    2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCB Quantico
    Force Headquarters Group
    FHG
    2d Civil Affairs Group
    2D CAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT