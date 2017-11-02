2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

Sgt Stephanie Sheehan (center) and LCpl Coby Grimes (right), Marines assigned to the Communications Section of 2D Civil Affairs Group’s Headquarters element, maintain communications with units in the field from the unit’s temporary Command Operations Center (COC) at Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. The Marines managed radio frequencies and communication equipment assigned to each of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG)’s units, spread across several different training areas on Marine Corps Base Quantico during a three-day training exercise conducted from February 10 – 12.



During that three-day field exercise, 2D CAG’s four detachments completed training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

