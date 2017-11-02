2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

Sergeant James Reno, a Civil Affairs Marine assigned to Detachment 3 of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG), conducts a class on the use of night vision goggles following the Detachment’s completion of night operations training at Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. Detachment 3, commanded by Major Andrew Bauer, had conducted the night training in order to familiarize the Marines with their night vision equipment over the course of a patrol.



2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

