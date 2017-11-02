2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

Marines assigned to Detachment 3 of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG) complete night operations training in the vicinity of Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. During this portion of training, the Detachment, commanded by Major Andrew Bauer, familiarized the Marines with their night vision equipment over the course of a patrol.



2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

