2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

Lieutenant Commander Matthew Roberts, an Environmental Health Officer with 2D Civil Affairs Group’s Surgeon’s Office, role-playing the part of a Moroccan local clinic director, walks Marines assigned to Detachment 1 of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG) through the layout and capabilities of that local clinic during training at the Urban Training Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico on February 11, 2017. During this clinic assessment and medical capability training, the 2D CAG teams worked on the process of enabling attached Navy health care providers to bring their capabilities to bear in assisting local authorities with those authorities’ clinic operations.



Detachment 1 completed this training in preparation for the Detachment’s upcoming support of Exercise African Lion in Morocco in the spring of 2017, during which the Detachment will conduct joint operations with units of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.



2D CAG’s four detachments executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

