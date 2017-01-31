MATC provides unique training environment

A U.S. special-mission aviator assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron looks out over the skyline Jan. 31, 2017, while returning to base from a night at Slunj Range, Croatia. Slunj Range, part of the country’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex, allowed these aircrew members to train on the ramp mounted weapon system and work with Croatian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the ground, increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

