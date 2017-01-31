(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7]

    MATC provides unique training environment

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.31.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. special-mission aviator assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron looks out over the skyline Jan. 31, 2017, while returning to base from a night at Slunj Range, Croatia. Slunj Range, part of the country’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex, allowed these aircrew members to train on the ramp mounted weapon system and work with Croatian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the ground, increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3150192
    VIRIN: 170131-F-NC244-2095
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Osprey
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    GAU-21
    352 SOW
    352d Special Operations Wing
    7 SOS
    MATC
    Multinational Aviation Training Centre

