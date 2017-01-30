MATC provides unique training environment

A U.S. crew chief assigned to the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron waits on the ramp of a CV-22 Osprey prior to aircrew arrival Jan. 30, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. Maintenance, communication and auxiliary personnel deployed alongside aircrews in support of training objectives at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

