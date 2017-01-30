U.S. special-mission aviators assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron approach a CV-22 Osprey to perform pre-flight checks Jan. 30, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. More than 50 Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the site to support and conduct mission-essential proficiency training at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3150162
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-NC244-1004
|Resolution:
|6697x3767
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
