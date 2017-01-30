MATC provides unique training environment

U.S. special-mission aviators assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron approach a CV-22 Osprey to perform pre-flight checks Jan. 30, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. More than 50 Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the site to support and conduct mission-essential proficiency training at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

