    MATC provides unique training environment [Image 7 of 7]

    MATC provides unique training environment

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. special-mission aviators assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron approach a CV-22 Osprey to perform pre-flight checks Jan. 30, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. More than 50 Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the site to support and conduct mission-essential proficiency training at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3150162
    VIRIN: 170130-F-NC244-1004
    Resolution: 6697x3767
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    352d Special Operations Wing
    7 SOS
    MATC
    Multinational Aviation Training Centre

