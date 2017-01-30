A U.S. special-mission aviator assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron mans a CV-22 Osprey ramp- mounted weapons system, a .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun, while traversing the air near Slunj Range, Croatia, Jan. 30, 2017. Slunj Range is part of the country’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex, one of several MATC sites which provide 352d Special Operation Wing aircrews unique environments to achieve low-level flying, low-visibility landing, long-range infiltration/exfiltration and weapons system training objectives and develop tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB This work, MATC provides unique training environment, by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.