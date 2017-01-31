Crew chiefs assigned to the 352d Special Operations Maintenance Squadron repair a CV-22 Osprey after dark Jan. 31, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. Maintenance, communication and auxiliary personnel deployed alongside aircrews in support of training objectives at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3150184
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-NC244-2059
|Resolution:
|6719x4799
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MATC provides unique training environment
LEAVE A COMMENT