MATC provides unique training environment

A U.S. special-mission aviator assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron awaits take off Jan. 31, 2017, from Slunj Range, Croatia. More than 50 Airmen from the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the site to support and conduct mission-essential proficiency training at Croatia’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

