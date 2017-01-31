U.S. special-mission aviators assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron perform pre-flight checks on a CV-22 Osprey .50-caliber GAU-21 heavy machine gun Jan. 31, 2017, on Zadar Air Base, Croatia. Traveling to Slunj Range, part of the country’s Multi-national Aviation Training Complex, allowed these aircrew members to train on the ramp mounted weapon system and work with Croatian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the ground, increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st Lt. Chris Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:55 Photo ID: 3150178 VIRIN: 170131-F-NC244-2015 Resolution: 6807x4862 Size: 3.17 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MATC provides unique training environment [Image 1 of 7], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.