Airman 1st Class Brent T. Spencer, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight apprentice, checks the air channel of a parachute canopy Jan. 31, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the repair, packing, and all-around maintenance of parachutes used by aircrew and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’
