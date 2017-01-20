Tech. Sgt. Rachel R. Atchley, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight quality assurance program manager, performs a final equipment check on a back automatic parachute before it is placed for use on a C-130H Hercules Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the repair, packing, and all-around maintenance of parachutes used by aircrew and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3137226 VIRIN: 170120-F-EZ530-195 Resolution: 3261x4885 Size: 9.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.