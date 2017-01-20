Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’

Airmen with the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight practice issuing weapons to aircrew during a weapons training exercise Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the aircrew armory, and conducts regular training and certification on various weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

