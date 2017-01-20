(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Providing Aircrew 'Peace of Mind'

    Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight practice issuing weapons to aircrew during a weapons training exercise Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the aircrew armory, and conducts regular training and certification on various weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 00:05
    Photo ID: 3137215
    VIRIN: 170120-F-EZ530-109
    Resolution: 5601x3738
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    parachute
    Japan
    UH-1
    Yokota Air Base
    Aircrew
    C-12 Huron
    NVG
    AFE
    Flight
    Equipment
    C-130
    Weapons
    training
    374th Airlift Wing

