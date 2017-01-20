Staff Sgt. William H. Chapmon, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight NCO in charge of chemical defense, holds a night vision goggle component Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight maintains various pieces of aircrew enhancement equipment such as night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3137213 VIRIN: 170120-F-EZ530-008 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.6 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.