Airman 1st Class Brent T. Spencer, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight apprentice, pre-packs a parachute canopy Jan. 31, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the repair, packing, and all-around maintenance of parachutes used by aircrew and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3137229 VIRIN: 170131-F-EZ530-040 Resolution: 2736x4098 Size: 6.55 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.