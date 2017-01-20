Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’

Aircrew helmets are lined up on a table waiting for use at the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight shop Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight regularly inspects, maintains, and assembles all life-support and survival equipment used by aircrew and passengers to ensure everything is ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

