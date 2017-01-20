Aircrew helmets are lined up on a table waiting for use at the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight shop Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight regularly inspects, maintains, and assembles all life-support and survival equipment used by aircrew and passengers to ensure everything is ready for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3137209
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-EZ530-005
|Resolution:
|5775x3855
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’
