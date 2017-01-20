Airmen with the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Flight handle weapons during a weapons training exercise Jan. 20, 2017 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight is responsible for the aircrew armory, and conducts regular training and certification on various weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3137218
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-EZ530-138
|Resolution:
|3214x4814
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’ [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Providing Aircrew ‘Peace of Mind’
