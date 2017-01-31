Airman 1st Class Austin Buresh, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds marshalling glow sticks as he waits for an aircraft to taxi in at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 31, 2017. The glow sticks are used at night so the pilot can see where the crew chiefs are directing them. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 17:01 Photo ID: 3136886 VIRIN: 170131-F-DQ193-0003 Resolution: 4667x3115 Size: 1.05 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.