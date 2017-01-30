Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend

Airman 1st Class Terell Holmstrom, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, retrieves the air cart’s nozzle at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 30, 2017. The air cart provides air to the B-52 Stratofortress to start the engines and cool the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

