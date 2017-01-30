(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crew chiefs are Buff's best friend

    Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Calvin Kunkel, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wraps up his headset cord at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 30, 2017. The cord allows Kunkel to speak with aircrew inside the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

