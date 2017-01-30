Senior Airman Calvin Kunkel, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wraps up his headset cord at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 30, 2017. The cord allows Kunkel to speak with aircrew inside the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 17:01
|Photo ID:
|3136884
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-DQ193-0187
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
