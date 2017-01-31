Staff Sgt. Kaleb Sutter, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the interior of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 31, 2017. He looks for any damage to the jet and any foreign object damage. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Crew chiefs are Buff's best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.